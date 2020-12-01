Menu
Stephen Prather
1958 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1958
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Boy Scouts Of America
Stephen Prather's passing at the age of 62 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garr Funeral Services in Sellersburg, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garr Funeral Services website.

Published by Garr Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Garr Funeral Home
7806 Hwy 311, Sellersburg, Indiana 47172
Funeral services provided by:
Garr Funeral Services
