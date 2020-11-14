Menu
Stephen Reed
1954 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1954
DIED
November 11, 2020
Stephen Reed's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilbraham Funeral Home in Wilbraham, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilbraham Funeral Home
2551 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael’s Church
128 Maple St., East Longmeadow, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Wilbraham Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
A very good man and co worker.
Michael Gallagher
Coworker
November 13, 2020
William Robinson
November 13, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Steve's passing..I remember him well growing up together..My thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to his beautiful family and friends.
[email protected]
Friend
November 13, 2020
Brendan, I am very sorry to hear about your Dad. Your Dad and I became friends at the Elks. He spoke of you often! Let your love and memories comfort you through these difficult times!
Rest In Peace “Stevo” !

Trisha
Friend
November 13, 2020
Good bye “Cuz”. ‘Til we meet again at the great Lodge in Heaven. You were one of the best. Will miss you.
Jerry Dolloff
Friend
November 13, 2020