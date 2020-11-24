Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stephen Shoemaker
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1946
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Stephen Shoemaker's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home in Phoenixville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stephen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home & Cremation Services
517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460
Nov
25
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
212 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
212 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460
Funeral services provided by:
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.