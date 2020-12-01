Menu
Stephen Trimmer
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1949
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Vietnam Veterans Of America
Stephen Trimmer's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cotner Funeral Home in Reynoldsburg, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stephen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cotner Funeral Home website.

Published by Cotner Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cotner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
11 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Charles Buzby
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Darrel Kestner
November 27, 2020
Steve was a true friend, a lover of life, a Patriot of this United States. His absence will be felt in the organizations he loved. R I P Marine. Kathy, our heartfelt sympathy to you. Faye and David
Faye Bolles
Friend
November 27, 2020
Steve Trimmer was a Great Man, he will be Missed.
Thank You Steve Trimmer for Your Service .
Sandra Boo Carpenter
Friend
November 26, 2020
Steve was a great person with great personality....sure will be missed and condolences to family .
Bill pegg
Friend
November 26, 2020
you will be missed by all of the ones you touched, you would always there for everyone and only saw the good in each of us, hugs and love to you and Kathy you are both awesome friends,
jean temple
Friend
November 26, 2020
Steve is a hero. His life reflects that. If you knew him, consider yourself fortunate. He is my cousin, I always wanted to be his brother. The definition of strong, courageous, dependable, and US Marine is Steven D Trimmer. His shoes will never be filled by anyone on this side of heaven. He made me proud to be a Trimmer. I joined the Navy because of Steve. He always held his head high. He was a great man. Long live his memory. Semper Fi
Mark Trimmer
Family
November 26, 2020
Kathy, we wish you peace and strength at this sad time. Steve was a great person and we are glad you had him in your life and that we got meet him. Love, Sam and Ward
Ward P Martin
Friend
November 26, 2020
My name isTerry Burns, I worked with Steve at CPS. With his help & knowledge we did a lot of great work for the schools. Steve will be missed.
Terry Burns
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Steve was one in a million......I enjoyed being around him. Steve was a very proud Marine, done so much for the Veterans, and he made Beautiful boxes to display the US Flag for Several Veterans. He also headed several of funerals of Fallen Veterans funerals on his motorcycle....
His neighbors and their children loved him.
He will be missed!!
Debra Cummings
Friend
November 24, 2020
Prayers to the family
Alicia and Ray
Friend
November 24, 2020