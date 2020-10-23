LAYTON – Stephen Charles Van Etten, 74, passed away October 20, 2020 at his home.



He was born June 7, 1946 the son of Gordon Elmond and June Dell Nesbitt Van Etten in Ellenville, New York.



Stephen married Bonnie Lou Yerkins on April 26, 1969 in Ellenville, New York.



He served in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart.



Stephen retired from Hill Air Force Base on October 31, 1985.



He was a T-Ball Coach for two years and a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader.



He enjoyed painting (Bob Ross style), shooting, camping, hiking and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Surviving are his wife Bonnie Lou, Layton; children, Damon Andrew (Amie), Kaysville; George Daniel (Heidi), Laramie, WY; Tammy Cerice, Layton; five grandchildren, Sable "Ashleigh", Tyler, Christopher, Breanna, Lexie, brother, David (Merideth) Van Etten, Wawarsing, New York; sisters, Debbie Van Etten, Kingston, New York; and Nancy Van Etten, Rosendale, New York.



Preceded in death by his parents.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.