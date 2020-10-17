Stephen J. Willard, 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from pneumonia and heart complications. He was born on February 13, 1951 in Ogden, Utah, to George Herman and Fontella LaRene Price Willard.



He married Brenda Farnsworth on February 1, 1980 in Elko Nevada and was later divorced. Together they had one daughter. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era.



He worked as a truck driver for many years throughout his life. He spent many years residing in Georgia and returned home to Utah in 1997. He retired from Weber Human Services in 2017.



Preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Gloria Williams; and brother and sister-in-law, Clark and Sue Willard.



He is Survived by his daughter Stephanie (Brady) Briskey of Pleasant View; grandchildren, Braxton Briskey, MaKayla Briskey, ShaeLynn Briskey and Ian Briskey; his siblings, James Goodyear of Texas, Victoria (Dave) Whalin of Roy, and Dave (Marguerite) Willard of Harrisville; as well several nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.