Stephen J. Yednock



August 13, 1955 - October 19, 2020







Stephen J. Yednock passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 19, 2020. Steve was born on August 13, 1955 in Washington D.C. to John and Esther Yednock. Steve was raised in Alexandria, Virginia as the 4th of 9 children. He graduated from Fort Hunt High School and then attended St. Gregory's College in Shawnee, Oklahoma.



Steve loved to be outdoors in nature, hiking, bicycling, swimming and scuba diving. He enjoyed watching the Washington Redskins play football, enjoyed spending time with his family, and really loved spending time with and travelling around the world with his wife, Rosa.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther Yednock, two brothers, Robert and Chris Yednock; and his son Sebastien Yednock. He is survived by his wife Rosa Yednock of Bountiful, UT; his brother Jim Yednock (and wife Maria) of Deforest, WI; his five sisters, Patricia Moseley of Chesapeake, VA; Joan Marie Comstock (and husband Dave) of Milwaukee, WI; Jeanette Dale (and husband Kevin) of Chesapeake, VA; Karen Roose of Stafford, VA and Theresa Yednock of Columbia, SC. He is also survived by his sister in law Linda Yednock of Fredericksburg, VA and his sister in law Donna Yednock of Clovis, CA; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families spread throughout the country.



Steve was a kind hearted person who was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. Steve was very well loved and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.



Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.