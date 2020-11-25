James Steven Brown (Steve), passed away suddenly, of natural causes, in his home on November 23, 2020.
Steve was born August 24, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Emmett Lee Brown and Dorothy Wadsworth Brown. He graduated from Highland High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a minor in Swedish from the University of Utah. He spent his entire career working in marketing and communications and was able to use his creativity and writing skills everywhere he worked.
Steve loved his family more than anything in the world. He married Susan Jorgensen Brown on June 28, 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple. His wife, children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. His grandchildren adored him and his adoration for them was endless. He was always eager and excited to get down on the ground and play with the grandkids.
Steve had an incredible sense of humor and loved to talk about the latest hilarious movie or show that he had seen. He was abundantly patient and kind to everyone he met. He could talk to anyone for hours because he was such an incredible listener, and felt genuine care and empathy for all people. He was non-judgmental to his core.
He was a die-hard Utah Football fan with his happiest football moments being the 2009 Sugar Bowl win over Alabama and anytime Utah beat BYU. He worked in an archeology dig and traveled all over Israel before serving his mission in Stockholm, Sweden. At age 15 he completed a 30-day survival trip through the Southern Utah desert and enjoyed it as he always loved being outdoors.
Nearly all his hobbies involved being outdoors and included: fishing, boating, duck hunting, rock hounding, gardening and metal detecting. He was a brilliant writer and an avid reader. He always had some biography or philosophy book that he was reading. He loved music and passed on his love of music to his children.
Steve is survived by his wife Susan, his children: Jake, Eric (Kim), Emily (Cory), and Nathan (Kelsey), and his grandchildren: Devin, Caroline, Kate, Cameron, Esme, Bronwyn, and Kinsley, with an eighth grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his siblings: Linda (Don), Emmett (Mary), Nancy, and Chris (Rick). He is preceded by his parents Emmett and Dorothy.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cottonwood Heights Stake Center, 6890 Whitmore Way, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121 with a viewing prior to services at 11:30 a.m. Funeral and viewing are limited to family only. Burial service to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect. Services will also be live streamed at: www.myers-mortuary.com
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, Masks are Required by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.