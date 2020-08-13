Steve Huffman



December 10, 1964 ~ August 11, 2020







Steve Huffman passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2020. He was born December 10, 1964, to Charlie and Lucy Huffman. Steve married Becky on September 2, 1995, at Hill Top Lanes, sealing their love for each other with their love of bowling.



Steve loved spending time with his TV watching football. Green Bay Packers and Ohio State Buckeyes will always be his favorites. His others sports love was bowling. When he could no longer bowl due to MS, he was happy behind the lanes supporting Becky and cheering on all the other bowlers.



Steve is survived by his wife Becky; mom, Lucy; and sister Tina (Tom) Carney. He was preceded in death by his father.



I would like to thank Applegate Homecare & Hospice. Ali and Rochelle took great care of Steve. They both have so much love and compassion and made him smile and laugh when they were with him.



In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help offset the costs associated with Steve's passing. https://gf.me/u/ypwzdb



Funeral services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.





