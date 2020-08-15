Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steve Kirby
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1948
DIED
August 11, 2020
ABOUT
Hill AFB
Navy
Steve Kirby, Roy, passed away on August 11, 2020, surrounded by family.

Kirby was born on October 8, 1948, in Ohio. He grew up in Antioch, CA.

He joined the Army and did a Tour of Duty in Viet Nam. Kirby also worked as a Yard Bird in the Navy shipyard in Alameda, CA. He then went to work at McClellan, AFB in 1998 as a Pneudraulic Mechanic and helped move the workload to Hill, AFB in 199. He remained ar Hill until his retirement in 2019.

He loved gold panning in the Sierra's of California, hunting fishing, and camping with family and friends.

Kirby loved his Cats.

Kirby is survived by his son, Scott Kirby, sister Sherry cook, niece Shawna Lynn Alfano, and his grandchildren Brye and Kayle.

His is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel, and Virginia Kirby.

Kirby's family also consisted of the F'n K sShop at Hill AFB.

You are the big brother that I always wanted.

You will be in my heart forever and I will miss you greatly.

I love you, Spanky

Farewell, dear friend.

"LAH DEE DAH"

Cremation under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Leavitt's Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.