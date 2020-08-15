Steve Kirby, Roy, passed away on August 11, 2020, surrounded by family.



Kirby was born on October 8, 1948, in Ohio. He grew up in Antioch, CA.



He joined the Army and did a Tour of Duty in Viet Nam. Kirby also worked as a Yard Bird in the Navy shipyard in Alameda, CA. He then went to work at McClellan, AFB in 1998 as a Pneudraulic Mechanic and helped move the workload to Hill, AFB in 199. He remained ar Hill until his retirement in 2019.



He loved gold panning in the Sierra's of California, hunting fishing, and camping with family and friends.



Kirby loved his Cats.



Kirby is survived by his son, Scott Kirby, sister Sherry cook, niece Shawna Lynn Alfano, and his grandchildren Brye and Kayle.



His is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel, and Virginia Kirby.



Kirby's family also consisted of the F'n K sShop at Hill AFB.



You are the big brother that I always wanted.



You will be in my heart forever and I will miss you greatly.



I love you, Spanky



Farewell, dear friend.



"LAH DEE DAH"



Cremation under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.