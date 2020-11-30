Menu
Steve Zvosec
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1925
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Steve Zvosec's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steve in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home website.

Published by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
What a wonderful man that I had the honor to work with in the Lorain city Schools . He made every day a joy . As I say Firm but Fair . You will be missed by many Steve . Love to your beautiful family
Linda Shlapack
Linda Shlapack
Coworker
November 23, 2020
To the Steve Zvosec family,
We were very sad to hear that Steve recently passed away. We have many fond memories of him. My mom always enjoyed getting together for their high school class reunion breakfast gatherings.
Instead of praying for him, you can now pray to him. May God bless and comfort you in your loss.
Yours in Christ and love, Valia (Marinucci) Kerecz and Ted J. Kerecz
Ted J. Kerecz
Friend
November 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
sharon Kopronica
Friend
November 23, 2020
Dear Mary Ann and family:
I’m very sorry to learn about Steve’s passing. I’m proud to have known, and worked for him at LCS in the ‘70’s. He helped me greatly as I was just beginning my career. He made it possible to join the Lorain Kiwanis where I met many good people. I’m proud to say we were both Miami Redskins!
May his memory be eternal.
David Arredondo
Friend
November 20, 2020