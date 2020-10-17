Steven Eugene Boyer, better known to all as Steve, passed away suddenly while enjoying a beautiful round of golf with his son on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 69. While the comfort of Steve's warm, welcoming physical presence will be sorely missed, his family, friends, and community know that his humor, compassion, and penchant for fish tales will continue to thrive in the memories of those that loved him and the impact he had on their lives.



Steve was born to Catherine Ayala and Robert 'Bob' Boyer in Altadena, California. The family moved around to several other states and Naval bases throughout his childhood, but Steve came back to his home state of California as a teenager. He attended Riverside Poly High School, was an Eagle Scout, and earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of La Verne.



Steve was a real cool guy – you can tell by his trademark mustache that he had since his 20s – and in 1981, his cool guy mustache and overall charm caught the attention of a real cool gal, April Pope, in a bar near Mammoth Mountain, CA. Talking to April turned out to be one of the best decisions of his life, and they married in Orange County, CA in 1983. Steve and April spent nearly 40 years together and never stopped being ridiculously cute and loving with each other.



Energetic and hard-working, Steve achieved so much in life – he traveled all over the world with his wife, earned million-miler status on Delta, got a hole-in-one at Valley View, had a long and successful career as a Project Manager at Parker Hannifin, and he was a pretty decent Scrabble player. But he was most proud of his family and the life he built with his wife, especially raising four beautiful children in South Ogden, UT – Stephanie, Kelsey, Kevin, and August.



Anyone who knew Steve for any amount of time has a story about him, and he made instant friends everywhere he went with his welcoming personality and infectious laugh. He loved spending time with his family and friends, golfing, fishing, playing games, trading stories, and visiting new places. He loved animals, especially turtles and his dogs and cats, and he was often found sitting on his front porch with his two beloved dogs (Abby and Cooper) while completing the latest crossword puzzle. He was always there to lend a helping hand to his neighbors, lending tools, fixing sprinkles, plowing snow, and chatting about their families.



Steve lived his life to the fullest every day – with compassion, love, hard-work, and humor – and these values live on through his partner, best friend, and love of his life, April; his four kids, Stephanie (Richard), Kelsey (Edward), Kevin, and August (Haley); his new grandson, 'Sports Fan' Eddie; his multiple nieces and nephews; and the many friends he made over the years.



Steve is survived by his siblings, Eileen (Carl), Richard (Diane), Douglas (Susan), Greg (Kathleen), Patrick (Natalie), and his in-laws, Frank and Martha Pope and Frank (Lori). He was preceded in death by his parents, step-parents, his brother, James, and long-time adventure buddy, Claud Schneider.



A memorial and celebration of life will be held for Steve at a later date. Information will be posted at Lindquist's website.



His family also encourages honoring Steve by donating in his memory to the Humane Society, a local animal shelter, or First Tee; or by doing the little things he took such joy in doing – reaching out and getting to know your neighbors, sharing stories with your loved ones, and telling a cheesy joke or two.





