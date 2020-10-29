On Monday October 26, 2020, Steven Rick Bradshaw returned home to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, at the age of 44. This world has lost the most amazing, father, husband, son, brother, and leader.



Rick was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 4, 1975. He lived in many places throughout his childhood until he joined the Army in 1996. He proudly served his country in the 325th Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne which shaped him into the strong man he was. He went on to serve in the National Guard in both Virginia and Utah. He was a proud solider, fighter, and patriot.



He graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Geography, and he went on to earn a Master's Degree in Geographic Information Systems from Penn State University. He worked for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency in St. Louis, MO where he continued to serve his country.



On Aug 8, 2003, Rick was sealed to his wife Michelle in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. He fiercely loved her and protected her for over 18 years. He was the best husband who devoted his life to her complete happiness. Rick and Michelle spent 7 years living in Las Cruces, NM, where Rick worked at White Sands Missile Range, and in 2013 their family moved to their current home in Imperial, MO. They are blessed with many wonderful and kind friends.



If you asked Rick, he would say his greatest accomplishment was his three children, Ryan (15), Gavin (12), and Bailee (8). He was a dad who would drop everything to play catch, play Barbies, take his kids shooting, or do anything they needed. He loved watching football with his kids, and together they share a love for Virginia Tech football. Go Hokies! Rick was a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and he enjoyed sharing his love of martial arts with his kids. Rick enjoyed firearms and reloading ammunition. He was very proud of his 1968 GTX, which will be passed on to his children. To his kids, he is a superhero, he is a ninja, he is "Batman", and words cannot describe what an amazing father he is. We know he will always be with us. His daughter would do anything to give him a hug right now.



He is survived by his wife Michelle, his three children Ryan, Gavin, and Bailee (Imperial), his father Dean (MaryAnn) Bradshaw, his mother Leanne (Harry) Daniels, half-siblings Todd (Betty) Rowe, Mark (Candace) Rowe, Brad Rowe, Stephanie (Kris) Moe, Cairo (Alex) Koritz and Tim Bradshaw. He's also survived by his parents-in-law Dix and Carolyn Merrill, brother-in-law Tony (Jody) Merrill, sister-in-laws Karalee (Jake) Burton, and Shannon (Rob) Anderson, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Joshua Stuart and they are now together in heaven.



Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2nd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd, St. Louis, MO at 12 pm. A viewing will be held that morning from 10 am-11:45 am.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road, Kaysville, UT.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main, Kaysville, UT.





