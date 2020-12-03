Menu
Steven Clark
1972 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1972
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Chicago Bears
Steven Clark's passing at the age of 47 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. in East Moline, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. website.

Published by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. on Dec. 3, 2020.
