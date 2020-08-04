Our loving son, husband, dad, brother & friend, Steven Adam Collins, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Steven was born on August 6, 1987, in Mesa Arizona, to Michael Thomas and Julie Ann Chadwick Collins.

He was raised in Brigham City, Utah. Steven graduated from Box Elder High School in 2005.

Steven served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington, Kennewick Mission.

He was very creative and loved doing videography.

He is survived by his parents; grandma Geri Collins; 2 brothers, Andrew (Aly) & David (Karli); 2 sisters, Heidi (John) Badger & Becky Collins; wife, Lily & daughters, Maire & Kayla.

Private funeral services will be held on August 7, 2020, at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, at 11:00am. Please follow link for the live stream.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, from 6-8 pm.







