Steven Condo
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1948
DIED
November 10, 2020
Steven Condo's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven R Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Steven R Neff Funeral Home website.

Published by Steven R Neff Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Steven R. Neff Funeral Home
120 West Main Street, Millheim, Pennsylvania 16854
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Steven R. Neff Funeral Home
120 West Main Street, Millheim, Pennsylvania 16854
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
