Steven Cotts's passing at the age of 53 on Sunday, August 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre in Sayre, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre website.