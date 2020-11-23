Menu
Steven Cotts
1967 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1967
DIED
August 9, 2020
Steven Cotts's passing at the age of 53 on Sunday, August 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre in Sayre, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre website.

Published by Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rose Chapel, Sayre
906 N. 4th, Sayre, Oklahoma 73662
Aug
20
Wake
7:00p.m.
Rose Chapel, Sayre
906 N. 4th, Sayre, Oklahoma 73662
Aug
21
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
ST. Matthews Catholic Church
3001 E Hwy 66, Elk City, Oklahoma 73664
Aug
21
Graveside service
11:30p.m.
Mulberry Cemetery
Roger Mills County, Sweetwater, Oklahoma 73666
Funeral services provided by:
Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre
