Steven Lee Curtis
1959 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1959
DIED
August 6, 2020
Steven Lee Curtis, 60, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born November 13, 1959 in Biloxi, Mississippi the son of Clayne Grant Curtis and Helen Dunn Curtis. Steve graduated from Roy High School.

Steve married Pauline Connolly November 13, 1980 in Layton, Utah.

Steve enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, being outside, working in the garden and especially spending time with the grandkids.

Steve is survived by his wife Pauline; his mother Helen Curtis; children Christi (Chris Acree) Curtis, Tanya Calder (Kaden), Shauna Curtis and Brad Curtis; 10 grandchildren and 2 brothers Jerry Curtis and Larry Curtis. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayne Grant Curtis and sister Janet Miller.

Private family graveside will be held.

A special thanks to Dr. Obayashi for his continued care of Steve.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
