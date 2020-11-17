Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven DeFeo
1951 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1951
DIED
November 12, 2020
Steven DeFeo's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.