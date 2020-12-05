Menu
Steven Exley
1962 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1962
DIED
November 27, 2020
Steven Exley's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations in Perryopolis, PA .

Published by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations - Perryopolis
191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, Pennsylvania 15473
Funeral services provided by:
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
