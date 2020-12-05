Steven Exley's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations in Perryopolis, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations website.
Published by Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
