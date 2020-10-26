Steven Allen Funkner passed away on October 21, 2020 from cancer in Roy, Utah. He was born September 18, 1966 to John Allen Funkner and Sandra Kay Dykes in Pittsburg, California. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High. He married Pamela Evonne Funkner at Antioch United Methodist Church in Antioch, California on June 9, 1990.



He was self-employed, leased to "Star Fleet Trucking". He went to school to get his trucking license and he had his own truck and trailer. He owned his home in Goshen, Indiana.



Steven Allen Funkner is survived by his wife Pamela Evonne Funkner, his son Daniel Allen Funkner, Sherri Evonne Simonsen, his brother Robert John Funkner, his sister Peggy Elisalde, two grandchildren Sophia Simonsen and Gavin Simonsen. He is preceded in death by his dad John Allen Funkner, his mom Sandra Kay Dykes, and his granddaughter Sophia Simonsen.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah 84403 with a viewing one hour prior to the service.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.