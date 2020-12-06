Menu
Steven Hancock
1961 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1961
DIED
December 4, 2020
Steven Hancock's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swicegood Funeral Home in Danville, VA .

Published by Swicegood Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
