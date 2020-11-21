Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven Heitzig
1962 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1962
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
St. Francis Cemetery
Steven Heitzig's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crawford Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Crawford Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
, Jerseyville, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Crawford Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.