Steven Johnson
1965 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1965
DIED
November 24, 2020
Steven Johnson's passing at the age of 55 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE website.

Published by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215 W Bradley Ave, Urbana, Illinois 61801
Funeral services provided by:
LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE
