Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven Kahler
1957 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1957
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Wounded Warrior Project
Steven Kahler's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marcy Funeral Home in Conneaut, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marcy Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Marcy Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Springfield Cemetery
Rt. 215 (N. of Rt. 20), East Springfield, Pennsylvania 16411
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.