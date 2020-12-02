Steven Kahler's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marcy Funeral Home in Conneaut, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marcy Funeral Home website.
Published by Marcy Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.