Steven Knerr's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Michael J Fulwood in Ocean Isle Beach, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Michael J Fulwood website.
Published by Michael J Fulwood on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.