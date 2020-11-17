Menu
Steven Knutson
1953 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1953
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Steven Knutson's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services in Elk River, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW, Elk River, Minnesota 55330
Funeral services provided by:
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
