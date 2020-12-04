Menu
Steven Kronmiller
1950 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1950
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Steven Kronmiller's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jessen Funeral Home in Whiteland, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Southeast Baptist Tabernacl
6835 Shelbyville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46237
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Southeast Baptist Tabernacl
6835 Shelbyville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46237
Jessen Funeral Home
