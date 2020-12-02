Menu
Steven Larson
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1949
DIED
November 26, 2020
Steven Larson's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kok Funeral Home in Cottage Grove, MN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Nov
30
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016
I remember Steve from my childhood. He was at family get togethers. He was quiet and always had a smile.
Melissa Mlynek-Peplinski
Family
November 30, 2020