Steven McLoughlin
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1956
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
U.S. Navy
Steven McLoughlin's passing at the age of 64 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foos and Foos Funeral Service in Bellevue, OH .

Published by Foos and Foos Funeral Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
