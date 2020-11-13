Menu
Steven Never
1961 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1961
DIED
November 9, 2020
Steven Never's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reeb Funeral Home website.

Published by Reeb Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m.
Faith Baptist Church
6245 Whiteford Center Road, Lambertville, Michigan
Nov
13
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
6245 Whiteford Center Road, Lambertville, Michigan
Funeral services provided by:
Reeb Funeral Home
