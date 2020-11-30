Menu
Steven Oakley
1984 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1984
DIED
November 17, 2020
Steven Oakley's passing at the age of 36 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. in Virginia Beach, VA .

Published on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Beach Funeral & Cremation Services
4456 Bonney Road, Va Beach, Virginia 23462
Funeral services provided by:
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
