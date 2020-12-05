Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven Ogilbee
1960 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1960
DIED
August 25, 2020
Steven Ogilbee's passing at the age of 59 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper in Jasper, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tate Funeral Home - Jasper website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tate Funeral Home - Jasper
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.