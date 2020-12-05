Menu
Steven Olson
1976 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1976
DIED
November 28, 2020
Steven Olson's passing at the age of 44 on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Published by Holloway Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Holloway Funeral Home, Inc.
112 South Bayview Blvd, Oldsmar, Florida 34677
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Holloway Funeral Home, Inc.
112 South Bayview Blvd, Oldsmar, Florida 34677
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holloway Funeral Home, Inc.
112 South Bayview Blvd, Oldsmar, Florida 34677
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holloway Funeral Home, Inc.
112 South Bayview Blvd, Oldsmar, Florida 34677
Holloway Funeral Home
