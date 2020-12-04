Steven Piatek's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baran & Son Inc in Whiting, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baran & Son Inc website.
Published by Baran & Son Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
