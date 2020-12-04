Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven Piatek
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1951
DIED
November 24, 2020
Steven Piatek's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baran & Son Inc in Whiting, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baran & Son Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Baran & Son Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baran & Son Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time! Know, you are in my prayers!
Gladys Abuchaibe
December 3, 2020