Steven Ritenour's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel in Lakeville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Steven in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel website.
Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel on Nov. 26, 2020.
