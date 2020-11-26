Menu
Steven Ritenour
1950 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1950
DIED
November 22, 2020
Steven Ritenour's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel in Lakeville, IN .

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
