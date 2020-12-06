Menu
Steven Simpson
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1945
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Army National Guard
Steven Simpson's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guibord Funeral Home in Lyndonville, VT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guibord Funeral Home website.

Published by Guibord Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lyndonville United Methodist Church
100 Church Street, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851
Funeral services provided by:
Guibord Funeral Home
