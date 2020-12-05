Menu
Steven Taggart
1970 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1970
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Steven Taggart's passing at the age of 50 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua in Joshua, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bethesda Baptist Church
100 W Bethesda Rd, Burleson, Texas 76028
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
