Steven LeRoy Whitlock, 69, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on January 31, 1951 to Austin J. and Kathleen Kay Kimball Whitlock. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School.



He married Geraldine DeWilde on January 17 1970 in Ogden, Utah.



Steven worked as a salesman for W. R. White Pipe.



He enjoyed art, hunting, fishing, camping, and bowling.



Steven is survived by his wife, Geraldine Whitlock, West Haven; son, Shane (Staci Brailsford) Whitlock of West Haven; daughter, Nanette (Wade) Brown of Lake Havasu, AZ; four grandchildren, Miranda (Tristin) Northern, Sidney Brown, Brayden Whitlock, and Legend Whitlock; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Northern; brother, James Whitlock and sister, Linda Bukovick. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Whitlock.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.