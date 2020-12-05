Menu
Steven Willhelm
1954 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1954
DIED
August 30, 2020
Steven Willhelm's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, August 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by B.C. Bailey Funeral Home in Wallingford, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home website.

Published by B.C. Bailey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm St., Wallingford, Connecticut 06492
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm St., Wallingford, Connecticut 06492
Sep
11
Interment
10:00a.m.
In Memoriam Cemetery
18 Maplewood Ave., Wallingford, Connecticut 06492
Funeral services provided by:
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
