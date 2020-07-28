STEWART DAWSON BURTON



April 6, 1928 to July 22, 2020



Stewart D. Burton passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, in St. George, Utah, with his wife Karin and granddaughter Deborah Baxter Ouzts by his side.



He was born on April 6, 1928 in Kaysville, Utah to Hubert Charles Burton and Millie Alice Criddle.



He married Dorothy Evelyn Broome on November 21, 1951, to whom he was devotedly married for 59 years, and had two children, Dana and Stewart Dawson, Jr., along with 7 grandchildren and 9.5 great-grandchildren.



After Dorothy passed he married Karin Matthews, who was a dear and loving companion and later an extraordinarily devoted caretaker to Stewart, just as Dorothy had been.



In addition to family, Stewart loved his God and his country. He had a remarkable career serving his country with the State Department, almost all of that time in Mexico and South America, where he also served in many church callings and was able to help many authorities of the Church with their work.



Stewart will also be missed terribly by many nieces and nephews, and many others he loved and served over the years in North and South America. In Stewart's humility, he only wanted to be remembered as "a good man who loved to walk."



There will be a private service for family only on July 30, 2020.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by Legacy Remembers from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.