Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stoney McKoy
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1941
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Vietnam War
Stoney McKoy's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home in Burgaw, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stoney in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Parker-Chadwick Cemetery
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Parker Chadwick Cemetery
Old Blakes Bridge Road, Burgaw, North Carolina 28425
Funeral services provided by:
Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.