Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stowe Hoyle
1957 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1957
DIED
December 3, 2020
Stowe Hoyle's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Stowe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Carpenter Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 East Main Street | P.O. Box 607, Cherryville, North Carolina 28021
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Carpenter Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 East Main Street | P.O. Box 607, Cherryville, North Carolina 28021
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.