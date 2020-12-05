Menu
Suddie Jackson
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1933
DIED
October 31, 2020
Suddie Jackson's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lewis Funeral Home
811 So. W.W. White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78220
Nov
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
AGAPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
14303 JUDSON RD., SAN ANTONIO, Texas 78223
Funeral services provided by:
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
