Sue Cummings
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1933
DIED
November 29, 2020
Sue Cummings's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home website.

Published by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street, Medina, Tennessee 38355
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street, Medina, Tennessee 38355
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
