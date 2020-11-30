Menu
Sue Kobak
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1935
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Sue Kobak's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso in Valparaiso, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Service
1:00p.m.
livestreamed on youtube at https://youtu.be/wG47N_grGn0
My Deepest Sympathies to Dr. Kobak and the entire family. I got to know Sue while working for Dr. Kobak. She was always very kind to me and always had a smile on her face.
Dee Dee Thompson
Friend
November 30, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathies. Many years ago, Sue and I spent many hours sitting in the bleachers watching our daughters compete. She was a lovely, caring woman.
Shirley Remijan
November 30, 2020