Sue Laming's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Service in Ronan, MT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sue in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shrider-Thompson Funeral Service website.
Published by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.