Sue McNeal
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1932
DIED
November 9, 2020
Sue McNeal's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Nov
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
6200 US Hwy 431 N, Headland, Alabama 36345
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
