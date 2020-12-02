Menu
Sue Owens
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1944
DIED
November 30, 2020
Sue Owens's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty in Liberty, KY .

Published by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty on Dec. 2, 2020.
