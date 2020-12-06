Sue Shuck's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sue in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home website.
Published by Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
