Sue Shuck
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1942
DIED
December 3, 2020
Sue Shuck's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Chapel - Jay
777 S 16th Street, Jay, Oklahoma 74346
Dec
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jay First Assembly of God Church
908 N Main St, Jay, Oklahoma 74346
Funeral services provided by:
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
